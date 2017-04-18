Jason Byrd, CPA, Named Parkridge East Hospital CFO
Mr. Byrd comes to Parkridge East Hospital from Salem, Va., where he had served as assistant chief financial officer since 2013 for LewisGale Medical Center, a 506-bed HCA facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best place to eat
|18 hr
|Hahae
|2
|Tyler michael jones
|Wed
|Wondering
|1
|Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Hahae
|31
|Arsenal cheaters
|Apr 13
|Adam
|3
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Apr 1
|Unhappy camper
|17
|Over 100 leaflets with hand-drawn swastikas lef...
|Mar '17
|Agnetta Folkskog
|2
|Blacksburg seeking grant to start bike share pr...
|Mar '17
|eolsen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC