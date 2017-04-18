Jason Byrd, CPA, Named Parkridge East...

Jason Byrd, CPA, Named Parkridge East Hospital CFO

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Mr. Byrd comes to Parkridge East Hospital from Salem, Va., where he had served as assistant chief financial officer since 2013 for LewisGale Medical Center, a 506-bed HCA facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best place to eat 18 hr Hahae 2
Tyler michael jones Wed Wondering 1
Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15) Wed Hahae 31
Arsenal cheaters Apr 13 Adam 3
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Apr 1 Unhappy camper 17
News Over 100 leaflets with hand-drawn swastikas lef... Mar '17 Agnetta Folkskog 2
News Blacksburg seeking grant to start bike share pr... Mar '17 eolsen 1
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC