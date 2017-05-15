Girlfriend's on-air killing drives an...

Girlfriend's on-air killing drives anchorman into politics

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, WDBJ news anchor Chris Hurst pauses as he is overcome with emotion while holding a photo album that was created by fellow reporter and girlfriend Alison Parker, in Roanoke, Va. Hurst was living with Alison Parker when she and cameraman Adam Ward were fatally shot by a former co-worker while reporting for WDBJ-TV in August 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dog owner sues PetSmart after grooming incident (Aug '08) 1 hr Fres 84
I need a lady in my life. Will pay 300 per hour. Mon Wayne 5
Betty Franco (Aug '13) May 14 Ex-friend 60
Erica sirry May 12 Real talk 1
Best place to eat May 10 Earl 3
alley / saul desentadants May 4 rickey_mabe 715 1
Threat at CHS May 3 Nina 1
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC