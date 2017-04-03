Crystal Charlene Nowlin
Crystal Charlene Nowlin, 40, of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born Nov. 12, 1976, in Radford, Va., she was the daughter of Barbara Jean Nixon and the late Ronald Dale Fain.
