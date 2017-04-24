Auditions for new Mary Draper Ingles drama announced
Actors are being sought for a new outdoor drama depicting the escape of pioneer Mary Draper Ingles from Shawnee captivity in Kentucky and her 500-mile trek to return home to Virginia.
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Apr 25
|Anon1
|6
|bobby thornton aka biggz (Feb '13)
|Apr 24
|Ooooo
|12
|Kaylyn
|Apr 23
|Hope so
|5
|Best place to eat
|Apr 20
|Hahae
|2
|Tyler michael jones
|Apr 19
|Wondering
|1
|Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15)
|Apr 19
|Hahae
|31
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Apr 1
|Unhappy camper
|17
