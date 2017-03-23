Syrian refugee family makes new home ...

Syrian refugee family makes new home in NRV

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Southwest Times

A Syrian family delayed from moving to the New River Valley in early February, has since settled into a home in Blacksburg and a job in Radford. The family had already been approved for resettlement in Blacksburg on Feb. 2, just a week before President Donald Trump's executive order imposed a travel ban on seven different Muslim-majority countries, including Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 100 leaflets with hand-drawn swastikas lef... Mar 20 Agnetta Folkskog 2
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Mar 20 Agnetta Folkskog 16
News Blacksburg seeking grant to start bike share pr... Mar 8 eolsen 1
Rest stop sex Mar 1 Denny 4
Wolf dogs are loyal pets, not wild animals (Oct '07) Feb 28 Loopyapple1 7
Cassandra Wheeler (Feb '16) Feb 26 Haha 5
Kaylyn Feb 26 Trina 4
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,825,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC