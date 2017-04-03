Pipeline Fighters' documentary to show at Grandin Theatre
David Seriff, whose property in Montgomery County was once on a route of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, introduces the documentary "Pipeline Fighters" during its Feb. 16 premiere at the Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg. David Seriff, whose property in Montgomery County was once on a route of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, introduces the documentary "Pipeline Fighters" during its Feb. 16 premiere at the Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg.
Read more at Franklin News-Post.
