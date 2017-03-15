Photo Illustration by Lyne Lucien/The Daily BeastWhen Bannon Was a...
Steve Bannon the college senior was a well-liked liberal history buff who went out of his way to help a virtual stranger who needed a place to crash-a far cry from the master of dark arts who now dwells in the White House. It's a Steve Bannon who the Steve Bannon of his formative college years would likely see as barely recognizable.
