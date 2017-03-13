Over 100 leaflets with hand-drawn swastikas left at Virginia Tech Chabad
More than 100 leaflets with hand-drawn swastikas on them were found dropped on the front yard of the Chabad Jewish Student center at Virginia Tech. The leaflets were discovered at the student center located across the street from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon by Chabad center co-director Rabbi Zvi Yaakov Zwiebel.
