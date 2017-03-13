Over 100 leaflets with hand-drawn swa...

Over 100 leaflets with hand-drawn swastikas left at Virginia Tech Chabad

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Jewish Community Voice

More than 100 leaflets with hand-drawn swastikas on them were found dropped on the front yard of the Chabad Jewish Student center at Virginia Tech. The leaflets were discovered at the student center located across the street from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon by Chabad center co-director Rabbi Zvi Yaakov Zwiebel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blacksburg seeking grant to start bike share pr... Mar 8 eolsen 1
Rest stop sex Mar 1 Denny 4
Wolf dogs are loyal pets, not wild animals (Oct '07) Feb 28 Loopyapple1 7
Cassandra Wheeler (Feb '16) Feb 26 Haha 5
Kaylyn Feb 26 Trina 4
Platos Closet Feb 20 Dr Phil 5
missing her (Jul '11) Feb '17 Bad justice 26
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC