New trial date set in slaying of Blacksburg teenager Nicole Lovell

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Powhatan Today

The man accused of murdering Blacksburg teenager Nicole Lovell is scheduled for a 10-day jury trial beginning Nov. 6. The new court date for David Edmond Eisenhauer, 20, of Columbia, Md., restores a timeline that was removed from the case last month. Montgomery County Circuit Judge Robert Turk agreed in February to Eisenhauer's attorneys' request to delay a trial that was slated to begin next week.

