Montgomery County reaches deal with S...

Montgomery County reaches deal with Shelor on old Blacksburg High property

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The former Blacksburg High School building on Patrick Henry Drive has been put up for sale by Montgomery County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blacksburg seeking grant to start bike share pr... Mar 8 eolsen 1
Rest stop sex Mar 1 Denny 4
Wolf dogs are loyal pets, not wild animals (Oct '07) Feb 28 Loopyapple1 7
Cassandra Wheeler (Feb '16) Feb 26 Haha 5
Kaylyn Feb 26 Trina 4
Platos Closet Feb 20 Dr Phil 5
missing her (Jul '11) Feb 16 Bad justice 26
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC