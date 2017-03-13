Montgomery Co. supervisor proposes ta...

Montgomery Co. supervisor proposes tax increase for school projects

Montgomery County Supervisor Mary Biggs is asking her board to consider a 2-cent real estate tax increase to speed up progress on school capital projects in Christiansburg.

