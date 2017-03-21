Elevated SAA Can Help Diagnose Septic Arthritis in Horses
Joint infection and aseptic joint inflammation can yield similar clinical signs, potentially making differentiating between the two conditions a challenge for practitioners. Septic arthritis - inflammation of the joints caused by an infectious agent - can cause significant pain and lameness in horses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 100 leaflets with hand-drawn swastikas lef...
|Mon
|Agnetta Folkskog
|2
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Agnetta Folkskog
|16
|Blacksburg seeking grant to start bike share pr...
|Mar 8
|eolsen
|1
|Rest stop sex
|Mar 1
|Denny
|4
|Wolf dogs are loyal pets, not wild animals (Oct '07)
|Feb 28
|Loopyapple1
|7
|Cassandra Wheeler (Feb '16)
|Feb 26
|Haha
|5
|Kaylyn
|Feb 26
|Trina
|4
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC