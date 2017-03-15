DNA confirms remains are that of Va. Tech student Robert Kovack
A DNA test has confirmed what inspectors suspected a year ago, that the human remains found in steep terrain beneath a Virginia bridge are those of Robert Kovack, a college student who vanished in 1998. The results came almost a year to the day after the bones were found by construction workers clearing brush beneath the New River Gorge Bridge.
