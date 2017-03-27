Dinah Lynne Hodge
Dinah Lynne Hodge, 59, of Pulaski, Va., died Friday, March 24, 2017, in Heritage Hall, Blacksburg, Va., after a long battle with cancer. She was born April 9, 1957, in Pulaski, the daughter of Agnes Jones Barlow and the late John William Barlow.
