Blacksburg town budget proposes 1 cent real estate tax increase
The town is proposing a 1 cent real estate tax increase to provide enough capital to buy the old Blacksburg High School site - should a $3 million deal between Montgomery County and the development team of David Hagan and Larry Shelor somehow fall apart.
