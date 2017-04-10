Blacksburg handyman accused of leavin...

Blacksburg handyman accused of leaving spy watch to film woman

The maintenance man at a Blacksburg apartment complex is accused of taking pictures of a woman in her bathroom - by leaving a spy watch behind after he made repairs.

