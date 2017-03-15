Birds of Opulence Named Best Appalachian Book For Second Time
These recognitions come on the heels of Wilkinson winning the 2016 Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence which recognizes rising African-American fiction writers. The Weatherford Awards honor books that "best illuminate the challenges, personalities, and unique qualities of the Appalachian South."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacksburg seeking grant to start bike share pr...
|Mar 8
|eolsen
|1
|Rest stop sex
|Mar 1
|Denny
|4
|Wolf dogs are loyal pets, not wild animals (Oct '07)
|Feb 28
|Loopyapple1
|7
|Cassandra Wheeler (Feb '16)
|Feb 26
|Haha
|5
|Kaylyn
|Feb 26
|Trina
|4
|Platos Closet
|Feb 20
|Dr Phil
|5
|missing her (Jul '11)
|Feb 16
|Bad justice
|26
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC