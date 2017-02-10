Teenager's trial in Lovell slaying po...

Teenager's trial in Lovell slaying postponed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The trial of a former Virginia Tech student accused of killing 13-year-old Nicole Lovell of Blacksburg will not happen in March as previously scheduled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) 3 hr James Ridgeway 14
new river valley mall Feb 8 Jake 3
Rest stop sex Feb 5 Denny 3
Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15) Feb 5 BRI 30
Elyssa's (Jun '13) Feb 3 Denny 44
Kaylyn Jan 31 ThatBoi 3
Christiansburg VASAP drug testing (Nov '15) Jan 23 zackkkkk 11
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Montgomery County was issued at February 11 at 2:30PM EST

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,776,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC