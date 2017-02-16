new Court docs: Va. college student a freaked out,a thought slain teen was pregnant

The Virginia Tech freshman accused of killing a 13-year-old girl told a friend he met the girl at a high school party, couldn't remember whether he had sex with her and later thought she might be pregnant, according to court documents filed this week. David Eisenhauer, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder and abduction in the January 2016 stabbing death of the Blacksburg, Virginia, teen Nicole Lovell.

