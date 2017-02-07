Legal help for veterans: taking the case for those who have taken up arms
Jameson Goodell and Fernando Cota-Wertz are 3rd year law students working in the Fairfax County Veterans Drug Treatment Legal Clinic with military veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new river valley mall
|11 hr
|Equal Opportunity
|2
|Rest stop sex
|Sun
|Denny
|3
|Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15)
|Feb 5
|BRI
|30
|Elyssa's (Jun '13)
|Feb 3
|Denny
|44
|Kaylyn
|Jan 31
|ThatBoi
|3
|Christiansburg VASAP drug testing (Nov '15)
|Jan 23
|zackkkkk
|11
|Can anyone recommend a good vet familiar with d... (Mar '11)
|Jan 21
|me2onl1fe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC