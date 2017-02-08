Jaylen Griffin to Virginia Tech: OLB ...

Jaylen Griffin to Virginia Tech: OLB Signs with Hokies

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Gobbler Country

Back in May 2016 Jaylen Griffin originally committed to the California Golden Bears, but a month later de-committed. In July Griffin verbally committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies, and visited Blacksburg just a few weekends ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gobbler Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new river valley mall 1 hr Jake 3
Rest stop sex Feb 5 Denny 3
Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15) Feb 5 BRI 30
Elyssa's (Jun '13) Feb 3 Denny 44
Kaylyn Jan 31 ThatBoi 3
Christiansburg VASAP drug testing (Nov '15) Jan 23 zackkkkk 11
Can anyone recommend a good vet familiar with d... (Mar '11) Jan 21 me2onl1fe 3
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,135 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC