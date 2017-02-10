Fire destroys Virginia Tech research building
Media outlets report the building that burned down Sunday night housed research and projects associated with the College of Architecture and Urban Studies in Blacksburg, Virginia. College associate dean Robert Schubert says the building was the location for FutureHAUS, a so-called home of the future that contained smart technology features.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Sat
|James Ridgeway
|14
|new river valley mall
|Feb 8
|Jake
|3
|Rest stop sex
|Feb 5
|Denny
|3
|Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15)
|Feb 5
|BRI
|30
|Elyssa's (Jun '13)
|Feb 3
|Denny
|44
|Kaylyn
|Jan 31
|ThatBoi
|3
|Christiansburg VASAP drug testing (Nov '15)
|Jan 23
|zackkkkk
|11
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC