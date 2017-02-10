Fire destroys Virginia Tech research ...

Fire destroys Virginia Tech research building

Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Media outlets report the building that burned down Sunday night housed research and projects associated with the College of Architecture and Urban Studies in Blacksburg, Virginia. College associate dean Robert Schubert says the building was the location for FutureHAUS, a so-called home of the future that contained smart technology features.

