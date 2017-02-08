Executive order blocks refugee resett...

Executive order blocks refugee resettlement, reignites debate in NRV

Monday Feb 6

President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven different Muslim-majority countries reverberated in the New River Valley where a Syrian family's plans to relocate Thursday were blocked. The Jan. 27 presidential decision renewed the NRV's discussion of refugee resettlement, which had grown into a heated debate in Radford last summer as camps split into those championing and those opposing the relocation of refugee families in the city.

Blacksburg, VA

