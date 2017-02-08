Executive order blocks refugee resettlement, reignites debate in NRV

President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven different Muslim-majority countries reverberated in the New River Valley where a Syrian family's plans to relocate Thursday were blocked. The Jan. 27 presidential decision renewed the NRV's discussion of refugee resettlement, which had grown into a heated debate in Radford last summer as camps split into those championing and those opposing the relocation of refugee families in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.