Executive order blocks refugee resettlement, reignites debate in NRV
President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven different Muslim-majority countries reverberated in the New River Valley where a Syrian family's plans to relocate Thursday were blocked. The Jan. 27 presidential decision renewed the NRV's discussion of refugee resettlement, which had grown into a heated debate in Radford last summer as camps split into those championing and those opposing the relocation of refugee families in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new river valley mall
|18 hr
|Jake
|3
|Rest stop sex
|Feb 5
|Denny
|3
|Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15)
|Feb 5
|BRI
|30
|Elyssa's (Jun '13)
|Feb 3
|Denny
|44
|Kaylyn
|Jan 31
|ThatBoi
|3
|Christiansburg VASAP drug testing (Nov '15)
|Jan 23
|zackkkkk
|11
|Can anyone recommend a good vet familiar with d... (Mar '11)
|Jan 21
|me2onl1fe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC