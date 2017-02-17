Chris Hurst: Campaign raises $30,000 ...

Chris Hurst: Campaign raises $30,000 in first week

When former WDBJ reporter Chris Hurst kicked off his political campaign Saturday he included a fundraising update - his campaign has raised more than $30,000 in the past week since he announced his run for Virginia's House of Delegates.

