Boundary adjustment filed again for property
The family owner of a 26-acre tract of land off Harding Road is making yet another attempt to prepare the property for future development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rest stop sex
|Wed
|Denny
|4
|Wolf dogs are loyal pets, not wild animals (Oct '07)
|Feb 28
|Loopyapple1
|7
|Cassandra Wheeler (Feb '16)
|Feb 26
|Haha
|5
|Kaylyn
|Feb 26
|Trina
|4
|Platos Closet
|Feb 20
|Dr Phil
|5
|missing her (Jul '11)
|Feb 16
|Bad justice
|26
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|14
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC