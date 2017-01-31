Plans to develop Poff land hit another snag
A long road remains ahead for the development of a property just east of the town that various groups have tried to build on since 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kaylyn
|1 hr
|ThatBoi
|3
|Rest stop sex
|Mon
|Denny
|1
|Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15)
|Jan 26
|lilgirlriding
|29
|Christiansburg VASAP drug testing (Nov '15)
|Jan 23
|zackkkkk
|11
|Can anyone recommend a good vet familiar with d... (Mar '11)
|Jan 21
|me2onl1fe
|3
|Cassandra Wheeler (Feb '16)
|Jan 20
|Cassandra Wheeler
|4
|Platos Closet
|Jan 20
|Billy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC