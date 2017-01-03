NRCC Pharmacy Tech graduates first class

New River Community College's first pharmacy technician training students have successfully completed their coursework. Graduates are Katie Begley, Fairlawn; Lacey Skinnell, Dublin; Jenna Barker, Dublin; and Alaina Porter, Blacksburg; and Emily Begley, Fairlawn; Pam Gulley, Pulaski; and Autumn Mertz, Narrows; with instructor Brenton Langston.

