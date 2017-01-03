NRCC Pharmacy Tech graduates first class
New River Community College's first pharmacy technician training students have successfully completed their coursework. Graduates are Katie Begley, Fairlawn; Lacey Skinnell, Dublin; Jenna Barker, Dublin; and Alaina Porter, Blacksburg; and Emily Begley, Fairlawn; Pam Gulley, Pulaski; and Autumn Mertz, Narrows; with instructor Brenton Langston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a slut !
|4 min
|Frank west
|2
|Conrock (Mar '13)
|Jan 3
|Mixer man
|2
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|32
|Round a bout
|Jan 3
|Native to bburg
|1
|Pizza
|Jan 3
|New to area
|1
|New years eve
|Jan 2
|Lindsey
|6
|Looking for a sexy lactating lady!!! (Nov '14)
|Jan 1
|Kinsey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC