Montgomery County on pace to top 100,000 population in 3 years
After a steady march toward a population of 100,000, Roanoke's headcount leveled off in 2016 while Montgomery County continued to grow on pace to be the region's most populous locality in three years, according to new estimates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elyssa's (Jun '13)
|18 hr
|Denny
|44
|new river valley mall
|Thu
|Concerned
|1
|Kaylyn
|Jan 31
|ThatBoi
|3
|Rest stop sex
|Jan 30
|Denny
|1
|Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15)
|Jan 26
|lilgirlriding
|29
|Christiansburg VASAP drug testing (Nov '15)
|Jan 23
|zackkkkk
|11
|Can anyone recommend a good vet familiar with d... (Mar '11)
|Jan 21
|me2onl1fe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC