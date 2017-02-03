Montgomery County on pace to top 100,...

Montgomery County on pace to top 100,000 population in 3 years

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

After a steady march toward a population of 100,000, Roanoke's headcount leveled off in 2016 while Montgomery County continued to grow on pace to be the region's most populous locality in three years, according to new estimates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elyssa's (Jun '13) 18 hr Denny 44
new river valley mall Thu Concerned 1
Kaylyn Jan 31 ThatBoi 3
Rest stop sex Jan 30 Denny 1
Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15) Jan 26 lilgirlriding 29
Christiansburg VASAP drug testing (Nov '15) Jan 23 zackkkkk 11
Can anyone recommend a good vet familiar with d... (Mar '11) Jan 21 me2onl1fe 3
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,979 • Total comments across all topics: 278,548,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC