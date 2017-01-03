Joshua Jackson The New Starter In Blacksburg? Not So Fast...
When rumors became fact yesterday surrounding Jerod Evans' future at Virginia Tech, I started looking at the depth chart. If I had to assemble some sort of pecking order, it would look like this: The reason Hooker get the *, is that he HAS to enroll early, just waiting to see if he has the grades to get to Blacksburg this January.
