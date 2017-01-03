Fitting the Human: Introduction to Ergonomics / Human Factors ...
This new edition undergraduate introductory textbook follows the motto of the previous versions: "Solid information, easy-to-read, easy to understand, easy to apply." The aim remains the same: "Human engineering" workplaces, tools, machinery, computers, lighting, shiftwork, work demands, the environment, officers, vehicles, the home - and everything else that we can design to fit the human.
Read more at CRC Press.

