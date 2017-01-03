Despite snow, few problems reported -
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia reported that 5 to 7 inches of snow dropped on Mount Airy and surrounding areas overnight, about an inch more than expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conrock (Mar '13)
|Jan 3
|Mixer man
|2
|radford police and pulaski police dirty (May '12)
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|32
|Round a bout
|Jan 3
|Native to bburg
|1
|Pizza
|Jan 3
|New to area
|1
|New years eve
|Jan 2
|Lindsey
|6
|Looking for a sexy lactating lady!!! (Nov '14)
|Jan 1
|Kinsey
|4
|Democrat college students
|Dec 31
|Waldo Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC