Confession is centerstage at pretrial...

Confession is centerstage at pretrial hearing in Nicole Lovell murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Natalie Marie Keepers sounded eager, even desperate to please investigators in tapes played Tuesday during hours of motions hearings in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rest stop sex 9 hr Denny 1
Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15) Jan 26 lilgirlriding 29
Kaylyn Jan 24 Trina 2
Christiansburg VASAP drug testing (Nov '15) Jan 23 zackkkkk 11
Can anyone recommend a good vet familiar with d... (Mar '11) Jan 21 me2onl1fe 3
Cassandra Wheeler (Feb '16) Jan 20 Cassandra Wheeler 4
Platos Closet Jan 20 Billy 4
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,410,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC