Confession is centerstage at pretrial hearing in Nicole Lovell murder case
Natalie Marie Keepers sounded eager, even desperate to please investigators in tapes played Tuesday during hours of motions hearings in Montgomery County Circuit Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rest stop sex
|9 hr
|Denny
|1
|Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15)
|Jan 26
|lilgirlriding
|29
|Kaylyn
|Jan 24
|Trina
|2
|Christiansburg VASAP drug testing (Nov '15)
|Jan 23
|zackkkkk
|11
|Can anyone recommend a good vet familiar with d... (Mar '11)
|Jan 21
|me2onl1fe
|3
|Cassandra Wheeler (Feb '16)
|Jan 20
|Cassandra Wheeler
|4
|Platos Closet
|Jan 20
|Billy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC