Brandon Facyson Returning To Virginia Tech
With many key pieces on the offense declaring for the NFL draft, the coaching staff will have plenty of decisions regarding player personnel to make this offseason. However, they will not have to replace cornerback Brandon Facyson on defense, as the senior decided to stick around in Blacksburg for another year.
