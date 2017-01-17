Blacksburg introduces new parking permit and recycling rules
Town council has passed new parking permit and recycling rules and accepted a $36,500 state grant to help with the eventual cleanup of a former dry cleaning property that is intended to anchor the revitalization of a downtown retail and restaurant strip.
