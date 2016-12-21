What does Obama's retaliation really look like in the Russia cyberwar?

Eric Jardine is Senior Fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation and is currently an assistant professor of political science at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, in Blacksburg, Virginia. With only a number of weeks left in his term, and under a great deal of pressure, President Barack Obama spoke with candour and clarity to the unfading issue of Russian hacking in the U.S presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.