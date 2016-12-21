What does Obama's retaliation really ...

What does Obama's retaliation really look like in the Russia cyberwar?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Globe and Mail

Eric Jardine is Senior Fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation and is currently an assistant professor of political science at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, in Blacksburg, Virginia. With only a number of weeks left in his term, and under a great deal of pressure, President Barack Obama spoke with candour and clarity to the unfading issue of Russian hacking in the U.S presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kaylyn Dec 18 ThatBoi 1
Looking for Erica Butler Dec 16 Old friend 1
cody gardner Dec 10 Fan4life 3
Christmas winner Dec 5 Ralph 1
Matthew Vaught (Sep '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 2
Best place to meet women Nov '16 Lol 1
News Dog owner sues PetSmart after grooming incident (Aug '08) Nov '16 My2cents 83
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,444

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC