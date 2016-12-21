TORC Robotics to expand its Montgomery County headquarters
TORC Robotics Inc. plans to expand its corporate headquarters in Montgomery County. The company will undergo a $200,000 interior expansion at its current facility in the Blacksburg Industrial Park.
