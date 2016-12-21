TORC Robotics to expand in Blacksburg...

TORC Robotics to expand in Blacksburg with room for 20 more employees

Monday Dec 19

Autonomous vehicle company TORC Robotics plans to add space for about 20 new employees after running out of room at its Blacksburg headquarters.

