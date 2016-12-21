Three new ASCB celldance video awards...

Three new ASCB celldance video awards take you inside living cells

Monday Dec 5 Read more: EurekAlert!

Riding a wave of powerful new imaging technologies, three ASCB member labs will take you inside the world of living cells with the release, December 5, of three short 2016 Celldance videos at the ASCB Annual Meeting in San Francisco. Scientists, students, and the public can follow a dendritic immune cell as it races to heal a wound or get up close as cells divide or explore the native environment of secretory cells pushing out vital enzymes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Blacksburg, VA

