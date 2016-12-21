Nicole Lovell case: Motion seeks to e...

Nicole Lovell case: Motion seeks to exclude Keepers' statements

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The incriminating statements that Natalie Marie Keepers made as police searched for slain Blacksburg 13-year-old Nicole Lovell should be thrown out, Keepers' lawyer argues in a motion filed this week in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christian Kinder (Mar '16) 17 hr Curious 3
Shyan Fri Justsome1 1
Kaylyn Dec 18 ThatBoi 1
Looking for Erica Butler Dec 16 Old friend 1
cody gardner Dec 10 Fan4life 3
Christmas winner Dec 5 Ralph 1
Matthew Vaught (Sep '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 2
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,289

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC