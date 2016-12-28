Nathan Proctor Decision Coming Soon

Nathan Proctor Decision Coming Soon

Wednesday Dec 28

The Virginia Tech Hokies may be getting help at linebacker. According to SBNation recruiting expert, Bud Elliot, Nathan Proctor will be announcing his commitment at the Under Armor All-America week.

