Man who shares name with U.K. store inundated with Christmas tweets
Man who shares name with U.K. store inundated with Christmas tweets John Lewis, an educator based in Virginia, shares a name with a popular British department store. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hgSTmz Shoppers carry plastic bags containing purchases from John Lewis and other retail stores as they walk along Oxford Street, on 'Black Friday' in London, on Nov. 25, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jan Fugate ( warning everyone)
|50 min
|Guest 67
|1
|Tim Kitts (warning ladies) (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Local girl crazy ...
|2
|New years eve
|10 hr
|Joblow
|1
|Shyan
|Mon
|Agree
|2
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Anon
|5
|Christian Kinder (Mar '16)
|Dec 24
|Curious
|3
|Kaylyn
|Dec 18
|ThatBoi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC