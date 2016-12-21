Local Farm Bureau representatives attend convention
Wiatt Garland and Lynn Kallus of Northumberland-Lancaster County were among 275 delegates who helped formulate legislative policies during the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation 2016 annual convention.
