Jerod Evans Leaving Virginia Tech Foo...

Jerod Evans Leaving Virginia Tech Football?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Gobbler Country

It's been a great week to be a Virginia Tech Hokie fan. We had the greatest comeback in program history, winning the Belk Bowl, and upset #5 Duke in men's hoops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gobbler Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Round a bout 12 hr Native to bburg 1
Pizza 12 hr New to area 1
Looking for a sexy lactating lady!!! (Nov '14) Sun Kinsey 4
Democrat college students Dec 31 Waldo Jones 1
Tim Kitts (warning ladies) (Aug '14) Dec 28 Local girl crazy ... 2
Matthew Vaught (Sep '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 2
Blacksburg Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 1
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. South Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,097

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC