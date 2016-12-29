Hokies lose a commitment during Belk Bowl meltdown
Malik Willis, a three-star athlete from Atlanta, Ga., backed out of his verbal pledge to Virginia Tech on Thursday evening, during the first half of the Belk Bowl. Well, high-school kids are extremely fickle, but one can only presume Willis was receiving more attention lately after an outstanding senior season and decided to re-open his recruitment.
