Hokies lose a commitment during Belk ...

Hokies lose a commitment during Belk Bowl meltdown

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Gobbler Country

Malik Willis, a three-star athlete from Atlanta, Ga., backed out of his verbal pledge to Virginia Tech on Thursday evening, during the first half of the Belk Bowl. Well, high-school kids are extremely fickle, but one can only presume Willis was receiving more attention lately after an outstanding senior season and decided to re-open his recruitment.

