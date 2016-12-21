Casey: Some odd and mouthwatering Thanksgiving entrees
This is a Jackson County Veal. Copy editor Katrina Waugh's family had them as the main entree for Thanksgiving dinner seven or more years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kaylyn
|Dec 18
|ThatBoi
|1
|Looking for Erica Butler
|Dec 16
|Old friend
|1
|cody gardner
|Dec 10
|Fan4life
|3
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|Matthew Vaught (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Best place to meet women
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Dog owner sues PetSmart after grooming incident (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|My2cents
|83
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC