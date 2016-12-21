Army Investment In Risk Research Also Benefits Children
Risk may be unavoidable for Soldiers, but Army-funded research hopes to use science and technology to make their job safer by reducing the risk of eye and facial injuries from projectiles. The same research is also making toys safer for children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ECNmag.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kaylyn
|Dec 18
|ThatBoi
|1
|Looking for Erica Butler
|Dec 16
|Old friend
|1
|cody gardner
|Dec 10
|Fan4life
|3
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|Matthew Vaught (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Best place to meet women
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Dog owner sues PetSmart after grooming incident (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|My2cents
|83
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC