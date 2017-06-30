Trains, delays and uproar
Residents of the City of Blackfoot have, for many years, had to deal with the inconvenience of the Union Pacific trains separating the east side of the town from the west. Whether it be the inconvenience of being late for work, or causing an ambulance to have to find an alternate route to an emergency, has been an issue for nearly everyone.
