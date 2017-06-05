Wild horses selected by 4-H equine members
Wednesday was the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program "Picking Day" for 4-H Equine Club members. The 4-H members will train the mustangs and then bring their horse to the Eastern Idaho State Fair in September to put up for adoption.
