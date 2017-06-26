Update on high speed chase
Two young men were arrested after a high speed chase ended in Blackfoot on Monday afternoon. The driver was Wyatt M. Tripp, 21; his passenger was Emiliano Jose Saiz, 20. Both were arrested and are currently in the Bingham County Jail.
