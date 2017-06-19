Thelin needs help to get to contest
Costumer Annette Thelin is one of the five finalists who qualified to enter the National Costumers Association Student Creative Scholarship Event in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, July 22. She graduated from Snake River High School last spring and also works at the Blackfoot Public Library. Thelin designed and created a Cinderella transformation dress.
